U.S. indicts hackers working for Chinese spy agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Thursday that charges two Chinese nationals with computer hacking attacks on a broad range of U.S. government agencies and corporations, including the Navy and the space agency NASA, according to a court filing.

The two, identified as Zhu Hua and Zhang Jianguo, worked in China to hack into computers to steal intellectual property and confidential business and technological data, according to an indictment. U.S. authorities said the two worked in association with the Chinese ministry of state security.

Hacking targets included the U.S. Navy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and companies involved aviation, space and satellite technology, the indictment said.