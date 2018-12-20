U.S., allies to condemn China for economic espionage: Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and more than a dozen allies are expected on Thursday to condemn China for efforts to steal other countries’ trade secrets and technologies and to compromise government computers, the Washington Post reported.

The U.S. Justice Department is expected later in the day to unveil criminal charges against hackers affiliated with China’s main intelligence service for an alleged cyber-spying campaign targeting U.S. and other countries’ networks.

The suspected hackers are expected to be charged with spying on some of the world’s largest companies by hacking into technology firms to which they outsource email, storage and other computing tasks.

The governments are expected to accuse Beijing of supporting the massive hacking operation, known as Cloudhopper, saying that it violated the terms of agreements reached in late 2015 to curb cyber espionage for commercial purposes.