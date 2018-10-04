FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Apple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) denied a Bloomberg report on Thursday that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence, statements from the tech companies released separately by Bloomberg showed.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is pictured on an iPhone in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs in London, Sweta Singh in Bangalore, Jim Finkle in New York and Adam Jourdan in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
