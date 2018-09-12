China to use 'more supportive measures' to promote deleveraging: China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s regulators will introduce more measures to promote corporate deleveraging, with an emphasis on state-owned enterprises, the official English-language China Daily said on Wednesday, citing an unnamed “leading expert on financial regulatory matters.”

Regulators will “undertake more supportive measures to overcome obstacles that have hampered debt-reduction problems, and heavily indebted state-owned enterprises will be the key target,” the paper said.

“The next round of deleveraging efforts is expected to put greater emphasis on curbing unregulated borrowing by struggling state-owned enterprises,” it quoted the expert as saying.

China’s state planner said in August that the country will deploy monetary policies such as targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks to support debt-to-equity swaps this year as it looks to lower corporate leverage ratios.

The country’s banking and insurance regulator has also said that it will push forward with deleveraging and proactively fend off external risks, as the financial sector still faces hidden hazards and serious levels of illegal financial activity despite Beijing’s multi-year campaign to reduce speculative debt.