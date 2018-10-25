FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary was constructive

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s defense ministry said on Thursday that last week’s meeting between Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore was constructive.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe greet each other ahead of talks in Singapore, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

Ministry spokesman Wu Qian made the comment at a regular monthly news briefing, adding that Mattis had again invited Wei to visit the United States.

When the pair met last week on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Singapore, Mattis told Wei that the world’s two largest economies needed to deepen high-level ties in order to navigate tension and rein in the risk of inadvertent conflict.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

