China's non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc

FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s carbon emissions from the non-ferrous sector will peak some time after 2025, as a switch to recycled aluminium from electrolytic aluminium speeds up, an industry official said on Friday.

China is the world’s largest producer of aluminium, which is made using an energy-intensive smelting process, and aluminium makers are pushing for a low carbon production plan.

President Xi Jinping has pledged China will reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.

Carbon emissions from the non-ferrous sector are expected to peak at around 750 million tonnes, an increase of 90 million compared with 2020, according to Yang Yunbo, a deputy secretary general and , director of the light metals department at the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Yang said during an online seminar for the Shanghai Market Derivatives Forum that the main driver for reducing emissions would be an acceleration in replacing electrolytic aluminium with recycled aluminium after 2025.

“The carbon emission proportion of aluminium industry in the non-ferrous metal industry will decrease after 2025, and will become the main factor to promote the carbon emission reduction of non-ferrous metal industry,” he said.

The aluminium industry accounts for an estimated 83.3% of carbon emissions from China’s non-ferrous metal industry, and Yang said that figure would decline after 2025.

Yang said carbon emissions from the aluminium industry is expected to peak at 600 million tonnes, an increase of 50 million compared with 2020 levels.