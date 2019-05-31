China adjusts margin rules on stock index futures to reduce trading costs 

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s financial futures exchange said on Friday it would adjust margin policies on stock index futures to reduce trading costs.

The China Financial Futures Exchange said that starting June 3, investors holding both long and short positions across the three types of index futures instruments on the exchange are subject to margin requirements targeting the bigger positions.

Currently, the rule only applies to investors holding both long and short positions in one type of instruments.

The new rules can “help reduce operating costs” for investors in a range of instruments, the exchange said.