China's Didi says to relaunch Hitch service in November

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday it will relaunch its Hitch carpooling service in seven Chinese cities at the end of November, with improved safety features and more rigorous driver and passenger verification mechanisms.

The ride-hailing giant suspended the service last year following the murder of a female passenger by her Didi driver.

The case had badly dented Didi’s image at a time when it has been trying to expand overseas to compete with foreign rivals such as Uber (UBER.N) and drove the company to pledge that it would prioritize safety over growth.