China's Didi sets up JV with BAIC unit to work on NEV projects

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign of station for Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Didi Chuxing said on Monday it had set up a joint venture (JV) with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., a unit of Chinese carmaker BAIC, which will work on new energy vehicle and artificial intelligence projects.

The JV, BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd, aims to develop “next-generation connected-car systems”, Didi, China’s largest ride-hailing operator, said in a statement.

This is the first JV between Didi and state-owned BAIC, which wants to stop selling gas driven car models by 2025 as China shifts the industry toward new energy vehicles (NEVs).