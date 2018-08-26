FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2018 / 3:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Didi suspends Hitch service nationwide after female passenger killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is suspending its Hitch services nationwide, the company said in a statement on Sunday, a day after police said a ride-sharing passenger in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou was raped and killed by a driver.

FILE PHOTO: A man is seen in front of a Didi sign before a promotional event of its Hitch service for the Spring festival travel rush, in Beijing, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Didi Chuxing, the biggest ride-sharing firm globally by number of trips, said it was sorry that the carpooling service would be suspended for now due to “disappointing mistakes” while the company reevaluated the product’s business model.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

