May 11, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Didi says to halt "ride-hitching" in China for a week for driver checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing said on Friday it would halt one of its services, which it calls “ride-hitching”, in China for a week following the death of a passenger that has raised questions about safety.

FILE PHOTO: A Didi sign is seen on a car during the China Internet Conference in Beijing, China June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The company said it would suspends its Hitch service - a pooling service for passengers and drivers going to the same destination - from Saturday nationwide, and would start checks on drivers.

A female passenger was killed in Zhengzhou city last week and the company apologized amid a public outcry.

(This story has been corrected to show company suspending just one service)

Reporting by Pei Li and Cate Cadell; Editing by Darren Schuettler

