February 13, 2019 / 3:02 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

China's Zhenhai refinery exports first diesel, jet fuel to Europe

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - ** Sinopec Corp unit Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Corp has exported diesel and jet fuel to Europe for the first time, Sinopec said on Wednesday

** The Zhenhai plant, China’s largest, loaded 40,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in early February destined for Rotterdam port, the state energy group said on its social media blog

** The plant also loaded 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel in late January destined for Rotterdam, it said

** For all of 2018, the 440,000 barrels-per-day Zhenhai refinery exported a record 840,000 tonnes of diesel, while jet fuel exports were at a near record 1.08 million tonnes.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin

