China's Unipec to ship first VLCC of diesel to Europe from Tianjin: sources
#Commodities
September 15, 2017 / 10:01 AM / a month ago

China's Unipec to ship first VLCC of diesel to Europe from Tianjin: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Unipec, the trading arm of China’s state-owned Sinopec, is shipping its first very large crude carrier (VLCC) of diesel from China to Europe, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The company is loading the vessel with 10 parts-per-million (ppm) diesel from its refinery in the northern port city of Tianjin, near Beijing, in second-half September to head to the Mediterranean or northwest Europe, one of the sources said.

It will also match the more stringent winter specifications required by Europe, the source said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue

