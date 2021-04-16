Xi says China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany, France on climate change

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany and France to cope with climate change, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a Video Summit on Climate among the three countries in Beijing on Friday, according to state television.

China-EU relations face new opportunities and various challenges, Xi said, adding that China will create a fair and non-discriminate environment for foreign companies including French and German firms, and hopes Europe can treat Chinese companies in the same positive way.