September 7, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China drug safety body finds no problems in inspections of vaccine makers

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s drug safety body has found no problems in its inspection of 45 vaccine makers and will step up supervision of vaccine quality, it said on Friday, following a scandal that put children at risk.

The inspections were done between July 23 and Aug 9, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The statement comes after a public outcry over the discovery that Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd falsified data for a rabies vaccine and made an ineffective vaccine for babies. Beijing has promised to punish all those responsible and prevent a recurrence.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
