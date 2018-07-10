China Eastern Airlines to raise up to $2.2 billion through a share sale

(Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp (600115.SS)(0670.HK)(CEA.N) plans to raise up to $2.23 billion in a share sale to expand its fleet and to replenish working capital, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Passengers check in with China Eastern Airlines at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China Eastern, the country’s second largest carrier by passenger numbers, will use $1.78 billion proceeds from the share sale to fund the purchase of 18 airplanes, 15 flight simulators and 20 backup engines, it said in the filing.

The remaining $452.4 million will be used to boost its working capital, the filing added.

China Structural Reform Fund Corporation Ltd, approved by the State Council to support state-owned enterprises, will invest $301.6 million in the share sale, according to the filing.

Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd (603885.SS), and its controlling shareholder Juneyao Group, will spend a combined $1.93 billion in China Eastern’s share sale, a separate filing to the Shanghai stock exchange showed.

The Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines and the Group are expected to own more than 5 percent stake in China Eastern Airlines if they fulfill the upper limit of the proposed share subscriptions.