July 7, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

China to keep on reform, market opening path: premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - China will keep to the path of reform and opening up its markets that has lifted its growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday, a day after the United States and China slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of the other’s imports.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the 7th Summit of Heads of Government of CEEC and China in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Li told a summit of eastern European leaders in Sofia that China would open the door wider for foreign products and said free trade needed to be firmly upheld to ensure sustained global economic growth.

“For foreign products which meet Chinese consumer needs, we would open the door wider to them to come into the Chinese market,” he said, speaking through an interpreter. “We would lower overall import tariffs to the Chinese market.”

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

