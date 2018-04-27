FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: China’s one-man revolution

John Foley

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping wants to make China great again – but his “third revolution” has brought censorship, protectionism and military standoffs. China scholar Elizabeth Economy’s new book explains Xi’s muscular new approach, and offers suggestions on how the West should respond.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the poscast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

