China has room to appropriately raise budget deficit ratio: statistics bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s government has room to appropriately raise its budget deficit ratio, a spokesman for the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday, adding to signals of stepped up efforts by Beijing to stimulate an economy reeling from the coronavirus epidemic.
National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Mao Shengyong also told reporters during a press briefing that China will expand investment and boost consumption.
