BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States should continue bilateral trade talks and work toward removing all existing tariffs, China’s National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said on Monday.

Fu also told reporters during a briefing that China’s economic operations showed positive changes in November and reiterated that China can achieve its full-year economic growth target.