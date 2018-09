BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner and finance ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $6-billion package to modernize farming and improve the rural environment, the government said on Tuesday.

A man's shadow casts over the logos of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s annual general meeting at the site in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The funds from the ADB and its partners will be provided between 2018 and 2022, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.