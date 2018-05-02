FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018

China to continue existing VAT policy to support animation industry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Wednesday that it will maintain the existing value-added tax (VAT) policy stance for the animation industry in order to promote its continued development.

The ministry, in a statement, said it will set a value-added tax rate of 16 percent for firms selling self-developed animation software from May 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020, compared with 17 percent set from Jan. 1 to April 30 this year.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

