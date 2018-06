BEIJING (Reuters) - China has removed Zhu Guangyao from the post of vice finance minister and appointed Liao Min as his replacement, the human resources ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks at the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The ministry also announced several other personnel changes, including the removal of Jiang Yang from the post of vice chairman of the securities regulator and Huang Danhua from the post of vice head of the state assets regulator.