China tells local governments to speed up special bond sales as economy cools

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry told local governments on Tuesday to speed up issuance of special bonds used to fund infrastructure projects, as Beijing looks to boost investment and bolster economic growth.

Local governments in China issue those bonds for special purposes such as highway projects and shanty town redevelopment.

Last month, Beijing said special bond sales will accelerate in the second half as part of its move to ramp up fiscal policy support.

Special bonds differ from traditional local government bonds in that they are repaid by returns on projects instead of the government’s coffers. They also come with no government guarantees.

Local governments are allowed to issue 1.35 trillion yuan ($196.13 billion) of special bonds this year. In the first half, more than 300 billion yuan of special bonds were issued, a pace which the finance ministry had described as “slow”.

Local governments should complete no less than 80 percent of their special bond issuance quota by end-September, the finance ministry said on its website on Tuesday, adding that the rest should be sold mainly in October.

China will also remove restrictions on maturities of the special bonds, the Ministry of Finance added.

Maturities on special bonds currently range from one year to as long as a decade.

Special bond issuances will not lead to a bigger national budget deficit as they are excluded from the budget, but they will add to a large overall national debt burden.

China cut its 2018 budget deficit target to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 3 percent in 2017 - the first reduction since 2012 - but boosted the amount of special bond issuance by local governments by 550 billon yuan to offset the drop.

Beijing has also started approving major urban railway projects again after a year’s hiatus, when authorities ordered some local officials to scrap or halt infrastructure projects due to concerns about mounting regional debt.

Data earlier on Tuesday showed China’s economy cooled further in July even without any major shocks yet from the Sino-U.S. trade war, adding to expectations that authorities will roll out more stimulus measures.