FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 15, 2018 / 8:32 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Business confidence of China bankers, entrepreneurs rises in first quarter: central bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Business confidence among bankers in China improved in the first quarter, from the previous three months, even though a bigger percentage now believe monetary policy is “relatively tight”, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

A separate survey showed that the business confidence of entrepreneurs also improved this quarter compared with the last one of 2017.

The bankers’ survey showed that 26.7 percent believed China’s monetary policy was “relatively tight” in the first quarter, compared with 19.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.