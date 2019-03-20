China will strive to achieve 2019 economic goals: premier

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on scaffolding at a construction site in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will strive to achieve its economic development targets for 2019, state television said on Wednesday, quoting the cabinet after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The government aimed to “maintain steady economic operations and promote high quality development”, Li was quoted as saying.

China will speed up tax and fee cuts and push reforms to help shore up confidence of companies, Li said.

The government would adjust tax rebates for exports of goods and services, he added.

China has promised billions of dollars in tax cuts and infrastructure spending to help businesses and protect jobs, as economic momentum is expected to fall further due to softer domestic demand and a trade war with the United States.

China is targeting economic growth of 6.0-6.5 percent in 2019. The world’s second-largest economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018 - the weakest in 28 years.