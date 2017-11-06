FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's cross-border capital flows further stabilize: regulator
November 6, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in 2 hours

China's cross-border capital flows further stabilize: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cross-border capital flows further stabilized in the first three quarters and the foundation for a steady balance of international payments will become more solid, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

China’s preliminary current account surplus in the first three quarters was $106.3 billion and its capital and financial account surplus was at $1.8 billion, according to data published earlier on the website of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

