SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will strengthen real-time monitoring of its stock, bond and foreign exchange markets to guard against risks, a central bank official said on Thursday.

Wang Jingwu, head of the financial stability department at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) told the PBOC-run Financial News in an interview that the bank would block the transmission of risks across markets, regions and borders, and prevent abnormal fluctuations and “resonances” in financial markets.

The PBOC will “speed up the push for reform and opening of capital markets, increase the supply of capital, refine institutional arrangements and boost investor confidence,” Wang said.

Wang said that monetary policy would attach great importance to counter-cyclical adjustments and fine-tuning, but would not engage in “flood-type” stimulus.

Chinese officials have in recent weeks stepped up calls to guard against financial risks and encourage markets to support an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly 30 years.