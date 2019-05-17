China central bank to reduce costs for small firms amid U.S. trade row

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will help reduce financial costs for small enterprises as part of a wider effort to help companies weather a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy due to a trade row with the United States.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, said in its first-quarter implementation report that it would also maintain a prudent monetary policy and fend off any systemic financial risks.