Business News
May 17, 2019 / 12:59 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

China central bank to reduce costs for small firms amid U.S. trade row

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will help reduce financial costs for small enterprises as part of a wider effort to help companies weather a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy due to a trade row with the United States.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, said in its first-quarter implementation report that it would also maintain a prudent monetary policy and fend off any systemic financial risks.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
