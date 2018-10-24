FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China central bank to support private firms seeking financing

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s central bank will actively support private firms seeking financing through corporate bond issues and other means, as part of the government’s measures to bolster the private sector.

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Governor Yi Gang said the bank is committed to create favourable financing environment for private enterprises, he said in a statement posted on the bank’s website.

China has announced plans to help private sector, such as easing the tax burden and implementing a list to limit foreign investments by end-March.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu

