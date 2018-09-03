FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China discusses ways to stabilize market expectations: central bank

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s financial oversight body has discussed with experts ways to improve communications with market participants and stabilize market expectations, the central bank said on Monday.

The office of the cabinet’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), which is based at the central bank, held a meeting with experts including former central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by central bank governor Yi Gang, who is also a deputy head of the FSDC, the central bank said.

Reporting by China monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

