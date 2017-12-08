China to conduct new economic census in 2018: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will conduct a new census next year to get a clear picture of the economy, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing a notice issued by the cabinet.

The census will cover all firms in the secondary sector - manufacturing and construction - and services sector, surveying their financial conditions, production capacity, wages, energy consumption and research and development, Xinhua said.

The census result will be based on firms’ business activities in 2018.

“The fourth national economic census is a major national strength survey,” Xinhua said.

Companies will be prevented from falsifying reports, refusing or delaying reporting in the process, it said.

The last census led China to revise up the size of its economy in 2013 by 3.4 percent, reflecting a greater contribution from the services sector.