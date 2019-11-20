China to revise 2018, historical GDP figures based on census results: statistics bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will revise its GDP figures for 2018 based on the results of the latest national census, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The revisions to 2018 and historical GDP figures will be announced soon and will be based on relevant rules, said Li Xiaochao, deputy head of the statistics bureau, speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

China’s economy grew 6.6% in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years.