FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sets up panel tasked with reviewing financial reforms
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Markets
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 12:59 PM / in an hour

China sets up panel tasked with reviewing financial reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has formally set up its State Council Financial Stability and Development Committee, Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, a panel responsible for reviewing financial reform and development.

FILE PHOTO - Different values of China's yuan banknotes are placed on a window sill as Shanghai's skyscrapers are seen in the background, in this photo illustration taken in Shanghai April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Headed by vice premier Ma Kai, the committee would also coordinate monetary policy and financial supervision, Xinhua said.

The committee would maintain prudent monetary policy and strengthen financial supervision, it said. It would also improve China’s ability to fend off risk and safeguard national financial security.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.