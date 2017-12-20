FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain reasonable expansion of credit in 2018, according to a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, following an annual economic meeting of China’s top leadership.

China will take concrete measures to strengthen the regulation of local government debt, Xinhua said.

The annual economic conference is keenly watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in the year ahead.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
