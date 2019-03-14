Business News
March 14, 2019 / 3:20 AM / in 2 hours

China consumption seen improving in March: stats bureau

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s statistics bureau said on Thursday it expected consumption to improve in March and economic growth to remain steady, after data showed industrial output growth fell to a 17-year low in the first two months of the year.

The higher survey-based jobless rate in February was due to the Lunar New Year holidays, said bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong, adding that employment remained steady.

China’s nationwide survey-based jobless rate was 5.3 percent in February, up from 4.9 percent at end-December, official data showed.

Domestic demand is expected to remain steady, and possibility of deflation is small, Mao added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below