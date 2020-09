FILE PHOTO: People walk on a crossing with light signals for pedestrians near shopping malls in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - It will take time for Chinese consumption to return to normal growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

China will maintain financial support for the real economy, state radio quoted Li as saying.