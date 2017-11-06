China third-quarter prelim current account surplus $37.1 billion: FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China posted a preliminary current account surplus of $37.1 billion in the third quarter of this year and a deficit of $37.1 billion in its capital and financial account, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

China’s preliminary current account surplus in the first three quarters was $106.3 billion and its capital and financial account surplus was at $1.8 billion, according to data published on the website of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).