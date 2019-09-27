China's current account likely to maintain small surplus in 2019: FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s current account is likely to maintain a small surplus this year, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday, after official data showed the country posted a final current account surplus of $88.2 billion in the first half.

The international balance of payments is able to maintain basically balanced in the second half this year, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China posted a final capital and financial account surplus of $43 billion for the first six months, SAFE said.