China to ban foreign debt issues by third-time rule violators: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s powerful state planner will ban firms from registering foreign debt issues if they are found to have violated the relevant rules three times, it said on Friday.

A first violation will bring a call from the state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and a second will result in a firm being named on its website, it added.

Last month, the agency imposed tighter curbs on companies which looking overseas to raise relatively low-cost funds, in an effort to rein in financing risks.