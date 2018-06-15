FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 6:41 AM / in 2 hours

China to ban foreign debt issues by third-time rule violators: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s powerful state planner will ban firms from registering foreign debt issues if they are found to have violated the relevant rules three times, it said on Friday.

A first violation will bring a call from the state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and a second will result in a firm being named on its website, it added.

Last month, the agency imposed tighter curbs on companies which looking overseas to raise relatively low-cost funds, in an effort to rein in financing risks.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

