SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator Guo Shuqing said on Thursday debt defaults are a natural occurrence and China’s default rate was much lower than many other countries.

FILE PHOTO: Guo Shuqing, China's newly appointed banking regulator, attends a news conference ahead of China's parliament in Beijing, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

Guo was speaking at a financial forum in Shanghai.