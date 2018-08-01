Central bank adviser says China should limit credit impact of deleveraging: Caixin

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese central bank policy adviser said on Wednesday that Beijing should limit the credit impact of the country’s financial deleveraging drive.
China’s regulators should not kill all shadow banking activities, but they should channel such off-balance sheet loans into the real economy, Sheng Songcheng, an adviser to the People’s Bank of China, wrote in an article published in the Chinese financial magazine Caixin.
