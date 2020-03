FILE PHOTO: Job seekers crowd a job fair at Liberation Square in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China February 25, 2018. Picture taken February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will speed up phased, targeted tax and fee cuts for firms to support employment amid the coronavirus outbreak, the cabinet said on Friday.

The government will return more unemployment insurance premiums to job-saving firms and subsidize small firms to hire college graduates with employment contracts longer than a year, the cabinet said in a statement.