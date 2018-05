BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China will study new measures to attract foreign investment and will revise a negative list for foreign investment as soon as possible, state radio reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a speech during an event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a peace and friendship treaty between China and Japan in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China will lower market barriers to entry and improve intellectual property rights protection, Li said in visits to the Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs on Monday.