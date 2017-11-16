FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China finance official says country's financial sector faces bubble risk
November 16, 2017 / 2:31 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

China finance official says country's financial sector faces bubble risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s financial sector faces bubble risks, which are reflected in the country’s high broad money supply, Huang Qifan, deputy chairman of the economic and finance committee under the National People’s Congress, said at a conference on Thursday.

Huang also said China needs to reform its foreign exchange reserves system and that the People’s Bank of China should have independence to enact monetary policy.

Huang, appointed to his current post in February, is considered a leading financial expert in China and is best known for his term as mayor of Chongqing.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

