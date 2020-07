FILE PHOTO: The sign of China's Ministry of Finance is pictured in Beijing, China August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues fell 10.8% in the first half of the year, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday, compared with a 13.6% decline for the first five months of 2020.

Fiscal expenditures for the January-June period declined 5.8% from a year earlier, the ministry said.