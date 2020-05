BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues fell 14.5% on-year in the first four months of the year to 6.213 trillion yuan ($872.76 billion), the country’s finance ministry said on Monday.

Fiscal expenditures for the January-April period fell 2.7% from a year earlier to 7.36 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

($1 = 7.1188 Chinese yuan renminbi)