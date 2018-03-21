China January-February fiscal revenues up 15.8 percent year-on-year

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue surged 15.8 percent in the first two months of this year from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Wednesday in a statement on its website.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Government spending for the Jan-Feb period rose 16.7 percent on-year, the ministry said.

The surge in revenue and spending in January-February was related to the celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year and did not reflect the wider trend in China’s fiscal revenue and expenditure, according to the statement.