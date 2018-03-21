FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:26 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

China January-February fiscal revenues up 15.8 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue surged 15.8 percent in the first two months of this year from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Wednesday in a statement on its website.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Government spending for the Jan-Feb period rose 16.7 percent on-year, the ministry said.

The surge in revenue and spending in January-February was related to the celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year and did not reflect the wider trend in China’s fiscal revenue and expenditure, according to the statement.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

