China seeks to attract more foreign investment, ease curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at attracting more foreign investors, including plans to encourage investment in its hi-tech industries.

China will step up opening-up in areas including financial and auto sectors, and would “neither explicitly nor implicitly” force foreign investors and companies to transfer technologies, the state council said in a statement on its website.

The measures were unveiled in a news briefing last week announced by China’s vice commerce minister.

